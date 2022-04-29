Bhatti Says New State-of-the-Art Convenience Store Will Focus on Customer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – New Bethlehem will indeed become the latest “korner” of the growing UK University Korner chain of family-owned gas stations and convenience stores.

Yasir Bhatti, President and Chief Executive Officer of UK, said the company has purchased the properties now occupied by the McCauley Service Station, Village Pizza, and the former Hayes Machine Shop building.

“This will be a state-of-the-art facility, keeping the customer behavior in mind,” said Bhatti. “All of the land is intended for use in the project.”

A construction schedule is not yet set.

The UK in Knox does sell alcohol, but Bhatti said there are no current plans to sell it in New Bethlehem.

According to the family-owned company’s website, the chain opened its first store in 2009 and currently operates nine gas stations and convenience stores, with locations in Rimersburg, Sligo, Clarion, Marienville, Kane, and two locations in Knox and two in Butler.

According to Mayor Gordon Barrows, the Village Pizza, now under new ownership, will be relocating across Broad Street to the Markel Building, on the site of the former Wanda’s Restaurant

