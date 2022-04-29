Brockway’s Buttery, Otto-Eldred’s Sheeler Earn All-State Girls Basketball Selections

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – In a year loaded with accolades and achievements for Selena Buttery, one of the biggest ones yet came on Thursday afternoon.

Buttery, a senior who helped lead the Rovers to their first District 9 title in the 50 years of the program, was named to the Pennsylvania Sports’ Writers All-State Team.

The 5-foot-10 senior guard/forward, who averaged 16.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game for Brockway, was a second-team selection in Class 2A.

“(It’s) a huge honor, not only for me, but for my school,” Buttery said. “It’s a good reflection of the coaches I have had in the past, including my high school coach, elementary coaches, and my AAU coaches. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for them, as well as the people who have surrounded me for the past four years.”

Buttery accomplished a rare career double-double with the Rovers: 1,000 career points and rebounds.

She finished her time at Brockway with 1,040 points and 1,052 rebounds.

Brockway was 16-8 this season and downed Clarion-Limestone in the 2A championship game before losing to Cambridge Springs in the first round of the PIAA postseason.

Buttery was a force because of her ability to be a threat no matter where she was on the floor. With seemingly unlimited shooting range – she was known for her penchant for burying 3-points from far beyond the arc – she could hurt opponents from the perimeter or the paint.

“It really feels great to make my family, school, and friends proud,” she said, “and represent my community in such a positive way.”

Buttery is also active outside of the classroom and on the basketball and tennis courts.

She founded “Project Grace,” a program that helped families in need.

Buttery will play both basketball and tennis at Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Otto-Eldred junior guard Katie Sheeler was also a second-team selection in Class A.

Sheeler averaged 18.4 points and 5.1 steals per game for the Terrors, who lived up to their nickname, terrorizing opponents on the way to a 24-4 record, a District 9 Class A championship-game appearance and two PIAA playoff wins before getting upended by eventual state runner-up Kennedy Catholic.

She also reached a milestone this season, surpassing 1,000 career points.

The 5-7 Sheeler has 1,079 in her career.

Like Buttery, Sheeler is dangerous no matter where she is on the court. She drained 64 3-pointers this season and has made 137 in her career.

Sheeler scored 514 points this season alone.

