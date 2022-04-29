Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Enchiladas

These delicious enchiladas are equally good made with cubed ham!

Ingredients

1 pound bulk pork sausage

2 tablespoons canola oil



7 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed (20 ounces)1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon chili powder1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/4 teaspoon pepper1 can (4 ounces) of chopped green chiles2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided10 flour tortillas (6 inches)2 cans (10 ounces each) of green enchilada sauceOptional toppings: Chopped red onion, chopped sweet red pepper, and chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook and crumble the sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon; discard drippings.

-In the same pan, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute the potatoes until lightly browned, 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in seasonings, chiles, sausage, and 1/2 cup cheese.

-Place 1/2 cup filling on each tortilla; roll up and place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, seam side down. Top with sauce. Refrigerate, covered, for several hours or overnight.

-Preheat the oven to 375°. Remove enchiladas from the refrigerator while the oven heats. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes.

-Sprinkle with remaining 1 1/2 cups cheese. Bake, uncovered until lightly browned and heated through, an additional 10-15 minutes. If desired, serve with toppings.

