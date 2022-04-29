 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Enchiladas

Friday, April 29, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These delicious enchiladas are equally good made with cubed ham!

Ingredients

1 pound bulk pork sausage
2 tablespoons canola oil

7 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed (20 ounces)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can (4 ounces) of chopped green chiles
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
10 flour tortillas (6 inches)
2 cans (10 ounces each) of green enchilada sauce
Optional toppings: Chopped red onion, chopped sweet red pepper, and chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook and crumble the sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon; discard drippings.

-In the same pan, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute the potatoes until lightly browned, 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in seasonings, chiles, sausage, and 1/2 cup cheese.

-Place 1/2 cup filling on each tortilla; roll up and place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, seam side down. Top with sauce. Refrigerate, covered, for several hours or overnight.

-Preheat the oven to 375°. Remove enchiladas from the refrigerator while the oven heats. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes.

-Sprinkle with remaining 1 1/2 cups cheese. Bake, uncovered until lightly browned and heated through, an additional 10-15 minutes. If desired, serve with toppings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


