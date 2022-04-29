Featured Local Job: Customer Service Representative/Data Processor

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble (farmersofmarble.com) is seeking a motivated individual to join their team due to a planned retirement.

Located in Marble, Clarion County, Farmers Mutual is a community-minded and employee-focused employer that has been in business 140 years.

The ideal candidate for this job will be friendly, possess a positive attitude, and be customer service-oriented.

The position involves answering phones and providing timely and courteous service and support to their agents and policyholders. Organization skills and attention to detail are important when entering and updating data into the company’s systems to issue policies, process changes, and payments.

The candidate will have the opportunity to be trained by current staff in the role to become successful in the position. They will learn the procedures and operations within the department and the company to process policies and changes in an accurate and timely manner for the agents and policyholders. Opportunity to work in an office environment with a team of individuals that support each other and our customers.

A successful candidate will have the ability to learn rapidly and adapt quickly to change. The position will require the ability to work independently.

Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks are important.

This position provides competitive benefits. Wages are based upon experience.

Qualifications Include:

High School Degree or equivalent

Customer Service and/or Data Entry previous experience preferred

Demonstrates good teamwork, judgment, and decision-making skills

Initiative-taking with strong organizational skills

Knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office, Word, Excel, etc.)

Working knowledge of office equipment

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Flexible spending account

Life insurance

Paid time off (10 days earned within the first year)

Long Term Disability

Schedule:

Monday to Friday – 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

To Apply:

Please submit a resume by email to the attention/subject of “Office Manager” to [email protected] You may include a cover letter with your submission.

