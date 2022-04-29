Featured Local Job: Secretary IU Headquarters

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has an opening for a Secretary at the IU Headquarters.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) working part-time as a Secretary at IU Headquarters working in Educational Programs, Technology, and Facilities. It requires a valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances.

A degree in business or a related field is preferred.

Requires typing a minimum of 45 words per minute and excellent oral and written communication skills and interpersonal skills. Computer skills and proficiency in learning programs applicable to the position are preferred.

Position requires walking, standing, stooping, and lifting approximately 20 pounds, with occasional lifting of equipment and materials weighing up to approximately 40 pounds.

This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are roughly 7:30 am- 3:30 pm.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, by May 6 at 3 pm. The application packet may include, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, references, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.