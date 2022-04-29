 

Greek Week Proceeds to Benefit Student in Kidney Failure

Friday, April 29, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

taylorCLARION, Pa. – Funds from Clarion University’s Greek Week will benefit junior Taylor Myers, who is in kidney failure.

Myers was in Stage 5 kidney failure when she was diagnosed last summer. She has undergone painful procedures and has learned to give herself dialysis every night so that she can continue to go to school. Myers needs a kidney transplant; with the average wait for a deceased donor more than five years, her family and friends hope to find her a living donor before that.

To make financial contributions toward Myers’ expenses, visit the Greeks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week in Gemmell Food Court, donate at the Greek Sing, or donate via Venmo name CSAFD (in message, type “528 SS; Greek Week Fundraiser”).

Anyone interested in learning if they could be a kidney match can register online at livingdonorreg.upmc.com. In the “Donate to” dropdown box, select “Individual” and insert Myers’ full name, Taylor Jessica Myers. The correct spelling is important.

Clarion University fraternities, sororities and student groups will cap off Greek Week with the traditional Greek Sing at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in Gemmell MPR. The event is free and open to the public.

Greek Week is a spring semester tradition that unites all Greeks to promote community pride while engaging in meaningful community service and fun team-building events. Each year, the fraternities and sororities choose an organization for which to raise money.


