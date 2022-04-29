James E. “Jim” Corbin, 64, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Jim was born on October 25, 1957, in Oil City to the late William and Eleanor Gibson Corbin.

He married Lorraine M. “Lolly” Cancilla on August 29, 1980, in Franklin.

He attended Oil City School and was a veteran having served in the United States Marines Corps.

Jim worked construction for the Laborer’s Union for 14 years and retired from Weber Lumber in Titusville.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, drinking ice cold beer, going to yard sales and flea markets, doing yard work around his house, watching western movies, and being with his family and friends and his cat Tippy.

Jim is survived by his wife Lorraine of Titusville; three children, Matthew Corbin and wife Jen of Saegertown and their children, Amira and Emily, Jeremiah Corbin and wife Jocelyn of Ft. Knox, KY, and Nicole Pinckney, of Pierpont, OH; six grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Hartle of Ashville, NC, Karen Culp and husband Gary of Oil City, and Susan Flockerzi and husband Bruce of Oil City; two sisters-in-law, Deborah “Deb” Sobina and husband Raymond “Ray” of Erie, and Ev Dempsey of Titusville; a brother-in-law, Joseph Cancilla and wife Brenda of Union City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four siblings Robert Corbin, Charles Corbin, Barbara White, and William Corbin, Jr.; and two brothers-in law, William Cancilla, and John Hartle.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Deacon Ray Sobina, officiating.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/western-pennsylvania/erie/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

