Margaret V. Silvis, 75, of Oil City, PA. , passed away April 26, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 27, 1947 in Long Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert & Theresa Veits.

Margaret had worked as an injection mold operator for Reno Plastics for many years.

She was a medicine woman with the Lenape Nation and her given Indian name was “Sky Dancer”.

She enjoyed making and selling crafts and authentic Native American Jewelry.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Forbes of Oil City, Daniel “Standing Bear” Silvis of Oil City; her grandchildren, Anthony Forbes of Oil City, Samantha Forbes of Oil City, and Terry Leu III of Jacksonville, FL; and seven great grandchildren.

Margaret was loved by her daughter Frances Strawbridge.

She is also survived by three sisters Mary, Catherine Beaulieu and Christine Veits and by two brothers Richard Viets and Paul Viets.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Margie Leu, and three grandchildren Viola Forbes, Kyle Forbes and Crystal Leu and by a brother Robert Viets, and a great grandchild.

Their will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

