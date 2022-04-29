Marianne Hamilton, 91, of Oil City, PA., passed away on April 25, 2022 after a short illness.

She was born on August 3, 1930 in Rochester, PA, the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Marquis.

She was married to the late James E. Hamilton in Grove City, PA on June 12, 1950 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2006.

Marianne was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church, where she attended for 68 years.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Thomas and Betty Hamilton of Erie, PA.

She was preceded in death by her son and his wife, David Michael and Monica Hamilton, and her brother Robert Marquis.

Marianne’s greatest joy came from spending time with her seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren including: Chanel and Scott Clark, and their children Brianne and Shane Clark, Mindy and Tom Weltner and their daughter Carleigh Weltner, Clint and Jennifer Hamilton,and their son Cameron Hamilton, David and Tawnya Hamilton, and their daughter Laney Hamilton, Shane and Kerry Hamilton, and their children Ella, Milo and Charley Hamilton, Rory and Kristin Hamilton, and their children Kelsey, Kane, and Link Hamilton, Cale and Laura Hamilton, and their children James, Lily and Aeris Hamilton.

Their will be no viewing.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday May 6 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City, with Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, Pastor, Presiding.

The family will receive friends from noon up until the time of the service at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Interment will take place in Lamey Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

