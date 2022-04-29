Mary Jordan Toth, 70 of Clintonville, Pa., passed away peacefully at her residence on April 26th, 2022.

Born in Grove City, Pa on February 1st, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Harry P. Jordan and Betty Elizabeth Nellis who survives.

Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking for people, and mowing the lawn.

She was a Notary of the state for over 10 years.

She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Barnes, Crystal Boofer, Tammy Toth, Candida Boofer.

Her brothers: Harry Jordan Jr, Clifford Jordan, and Thomas Jordan. Her sisters: Emily Porter, Patty Hughes, Gail Everetts, and Lucy Croyle.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her husbands: William Boofer, David Toth, and JD Boofer.

A memorial service will take place at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Washington St.) on Saturday, April 30th at 3 pm.

Interment will take place at Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

