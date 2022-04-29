Mary Lee “Nancy” Young, 79, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home.

She was born on November 24, 1942 in Chicora, PA, the daughter of Bertha M. Jennings.

Nancy lived in the area most of her life and attended Karns City Schools.

She enjoyed the outdoors and found pleasure in camping and fishing.

Nancy loved flowers and spent a lot of her time working in her beautiful flower beds.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life and Nancy cherished the time spent with them.

She will be deeply missed by her companion of 27 years, Gerald E. Byers, of Rimersburg; step-daughter, Luemma Foster and husband, Shawn, of Brookville; step-son, Gerald E. Byers II and wife, Lesa, of Rimersburg; step-grandchildren, Kara Foster and Shawn Henry Foster, of Brookville, and Alanna Byers, of Rimersburg; brother, Richard L. Responts, of Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother.

Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Nancy’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

