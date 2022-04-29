Penn State DuBois, Community Rescue Baby Ducklings From Storm Drain

DUBOIS, Pa. – While driving past the Penn State DuBois campus, Samantha and Danielle Laird spied a good Samaritan trying to get a momma duck and baby ducks off the road when two of the babies dropped into the storm drain on a busy PA-255.

(Article and Photos by Jessica Mondi.)

They immediately stopped to help, calling Clearfield County 9-1-1 for assistance.

When asked about stopping to help, Samantha said: “When we know we can help something, a lot of people would drive by and just let it happen. Our hearts are too big for that.”

Penn State DuBois Officer Cody Himes received the call from the 9-1-1 dispatch center and jumped into action, contacting the Clearfield County Control to get assistance from the fire and police departments. DuBois City Fire Chief, Tony Roy, along with additional firefighters, arrived on the scene to direct traffic and assist in the rescue.

“We were called to come (to) extricate, and we got the ducks out of the drain with the help of the Penn State team,” said Chief Roy.

Penn State DuBois technical services crew utilized campus machinery to carefully remove the grate on the storm drain and move the ducklings to safety.

“We heard the call come over the scanner, so we came to check it out,” said Doug Snell, a member of the technical services team. “We got our backhoe and were able to get them out to safety.”





Penn State University Police Officer Cody Haag said the effort was a great example of the community coming together.

Officer Haag expressed his satisfaction with the teamwork and sense of community.

“Community is very important,” said Officer Haag. “With the police department and fire department working together, along with our tech services team, everyone joined together to get the job done.”

The Lairds shared their joy with the emergency services.

“We appreciate that everybody actually came out to help. It was pretty quick that somebody got here to get the baby ducks out, so it shows that our city is pretty good.”

