Penn State Extension: Red Alert for Avian Influenza & Spotted Lanternfly Invasion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Penn State Extension recently briefed Clarion County Commissioners on two critical diseases facing Clarion County.

(PICTURED: Commissioner Wayne Brosius displays Extension literature on Lanternfly Quarantine Regulations. Also in the photo are Commissioners Ed Heasley and Ted Tharan and County Clerk Mindy Frampton.)

Penn State Extension translates leading-edge research into innovative, economical, and practical solutions, and two representatives of the organization explained the wide variety of educational services available.

Avian Influenza

Avian influenza has the potential to be a catastrophic disease in poultry, especially turkeys immature chickens, and the spotted lanternfly could be the worst invasive pest since the introduction of the gypsy moth nearly 150 years ago.

Annah Burke, an extension educator, and 4-H Youth Development specialist reviewed her educational programs with Clarion County during her first two months on the job.

Rob Dickinson, extension client relationship manager for nine counties, added some background on the two diseases.

“This is a high path avian influenza which is currently in Pennsylvania right now,” said Burke. “It is a highly contagious disease, and we’re seeing it come across these birds that are migrating north right now, and they’re bringing it into our area.

“We need to be ready in case it comes into Clarion County, and we need to let our farmers in the county know that this is something they need to be aware of, especially our backyard farmers who just maybe have chickens or ducks or something for their personal use. It is going to reach Clarion County at some point.

“We did have a case of high path avian influenza that was found in Kahle Lake in Venango County. So extremely close to your Clarion county farmers. If they get into commercial flocks, the only way to stop the spread is to completely eradicate those birds. They will kill off everything, so it’s more humane for us to euthanize those animals than to let them suffer with this disease.”

Even county fairs have not allowed poultry to be exhibited.

“Avian influenza has a potential to be a catastrophic disease of poultry, especially turkeys and mature chickens. Mortalities are close to 100% of the flock…Sometimes death is so sudden that there are not many, if any, signs of the disease in most of the animals.”

The Penn State’s College of Agriculture Sciences released the following information on Red Alert: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

– Pennsylvania poultry producers are on the highest alert status.

– HPAI has been detected in flux and migratory birds in the eastern Atlantic flyway.

– Outbreaks have been confirmed in Delaware and Maryland.

– An event in Pennsylvania could have an estimated negative economic impact of up to $13 billion.

Penn State College of Agricultural Services is developing emergency response and is fully engaged and is providing the following services:

– Research/expertise related to biosecurity, surveillance, diagnosis, depopulation, disposal, and issues relevant to small backyard flocks.

– First line of defense with Penn State’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory (ADL).

– Helping to prevent the spread of outbreaks through HPAI surveillance, testing, and early diagnosis.

– Investing in the ADL to expand testing capacity from 300 to 800 samples per day. Updating training programs and delivering them to hundreds of 4-H members.

– Offering extensive resources at extension.psu.edu, including how to implement a biosecurity plan.

Spotted Lanternfly Invasion Response

This Asian planthopper was found for the first time in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. It has spread to 34 Pennsylvania counties and surrounding states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Indiana, West Virginia, and Maryland.

This insect threatens our natural habitats, managed landscapes, farms, and forests and can make outdoor areas unusable by excreting a sugary substance called honeydew, upon which dark sooty mold often grows. Furthermore, the presence of the spotted lanternfly threatens the shipment of goods over state lines and from the port of Philadelphia.

Researchers in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Penn State Extension are leading spotted lanternfly research and education efforts. At the same time, the state and federal agriculture departments are focused on operations and regulatory work, including an unforeseen state quarantine order, monitoring locations where the pest has been reported, treating properties in high-volume transportation, and informing citizens and businesses about the spotted lanternfly.

Just a Warning

“This is just a warning,” said Dickerson. “There’s been four commercial flocks, and it’s about $3.4 million that they’ve had to destroy. The biggest fear right now is there was a USDA biologist that said this could be the worst outbreak ever. They have it contained with biosecurity. Where they’re getting the new outbreaks (is) from the wild flocks, and biosecurity is working.

“Biosecurity is making sure that you’re not taking anything in or anything out. In the commercial flocks, when an employee goes into the facility, they literally have to shower, change clothes, and do their job. When they leave, take those clothes back off, shower, and then leave. Anything on your feet, make sure you have covering. So nothing goes in, nothing goes out…There’s been no other backyard poultry that has been affected.

“And, that’s the biggest concern for Clarion County and our local farmers.”

“Where do these diseases trace their origin?” asked Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“I believe back in Asia,” replied Dickinson.

“They just keep on giving,” Tharan said.

More information and help are available at the Clarion Extension Office at the Applewood Professional Center on Second Avenue, in Clarion, or by calling 814-223-9028.

