Say What?!: Texas Researchers Find Dozens of Creepy Dolls on Gulf Coast Beaches

Friday, April 29, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Texas-researchers-find-dozens-of-creepy-dolls-on-Gulf-Coast-beachesTEXAS – Researchers who come a 40-mile stretch of Texas beach twice a week have been using social media to document some eerie discoveries — dozens of creepy dolls.

Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, said his team surveys about 40 miles of Golf Coast beach at the reserve twice a week, and they have frequently been finding dolls of various types that were given a creepy aesthetic by their time in the water.

Read the full story here.


