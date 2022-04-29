AICDAC to Offer Tobacco 21 Retail Training in May
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting a Tobacco 21 Retail Training on three different dates in May.
This training is full of education to help retailers, consumers, and law enforcement navigate the new tobacco law.
Topics include:
– Tobacco 21 Facts
– Warning Letters and Citations
– Tips for Preventing Sales to Minors
– FDA’s Age Verification Tools
– PA ACT 112 Compliance and Enforcement
May 4 – Armstrong County
Belmont Complex
415 Butler Road
Kittanning, PA 16201
May 5 – Indiana County
Ramada by Wyndham Hotel
1395 Wayne Avenue
Indiana, PA 15701
May 12 – Clarion County
Trinity Point Church
180 W. Trinity Drive
Clarion, PA 16214
The training sessions will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Dinner will be provided to those in attendance.
To register, visit the following link: HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/VRINKBPVX6AQNF5P9.
For questions regarding the content of the program, please contact [email protected]
