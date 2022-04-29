 

AICDAC to Offer Tobacco 21 Retail Training in May

Friday, April 29, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

smoke shopArmstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting a Tobacco 21 Retail Training on three different dates in May.

This training is full of education to help retailers, consumers, and law enforcement navigate the new tobacco law.

Topics include:

– Tobacco 21 Facts

– Resources for Retailers
– Warning Letters and Citations
– Tips for Preventing Sales to Minors
– FDA’s Age Verification Tools
– PA ACT 112 Compliance and Enforcement

May 4 – Armstrong County
Belmont Complex
415 Butler Road
Kittanning, PA 16201

May 5 – Indiana County
Ramada by Wyndham Hotel
1395 Wayne Avenue
Indiana, PA 15701

May 12 – Clarion County
Trinity Point Church
180 W. Trinity Drive
Clarion, PA 16214

The training sessions will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dinner will be provided to those in attendance.

To register, visit the following link: HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/VRINKBPVX6AQNF5P9.

For questions regarding the content of the program, please contact [email protected]

Screenshot at Apr 25 23-04-17


