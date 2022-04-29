Burns, Lemmo & Confer Attend Annual CCAP Meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Burns, Randy Lemmo, and Matt Confer traveled to Harrisburg, Pa., earlier this month to attend the annual County Commissioners Association of PA (CCAP) Meeting.

Scott Burns is the President and CEO of Burns & Burns Insurance. Randy Lemmo is a Regional Vice President and Licensed Insurance Agent in the Clearfield office. Matt Confer is a Regional Vice President and Licensed Insurance Agent at the Tionesta office. They were joined by 25 other attendees from across Pennsylvania.

County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s mission is to protect counties and county-related entities’ employees, clients, property, financial assets, and the public who use their facilities. The Association serves to strengthen Pennsylvania counties’ ability to govern their own affairs and improve the well-being and quality of life of their constituents. To this end, the Association affects the achievement of favorable state and federal legislation, programs, and policies, and provides appropriate programs, services, and training to its membership, county leaders, and their staff.

The Association strives to educate and inform the public, administrative, legislative and regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and the media about county government. Continuing education is a top priority for Burns & Burns to keep our agency relevant in an ever-changing world. We encourage continuous learning in the industry to better serve our clients with all of their insurance needs.

