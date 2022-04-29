Victor J. Troese, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022 at the Kittanning Care Center where he has been residing for a few years.

He was born on August 22, 1946 in Rimersburg; son of the late Peter and Margery Miller Troese.

Victor proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam from 1965 to 1968.

In his younger years, Victor loved to play sports, especially baseball and basketball.

He is survived by his brother, Joe Troese and his wife, Lynne, of Brookville; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen C. Troese. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where Military Honors to be accorded at 10:45 a.m. by the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Randy Leadbetter presiding.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Victor’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

