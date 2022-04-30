4-29 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Softball Holds Off Hard-Charging Brookville; ECC Rallies With Two in Seventh to Sink C-L

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – LeighAnn Hetrick went 3-for-4 with with a run scored and an RBI, and the Redbank Valley softball team held off a Brookville rally to win 6-5 Friday afternoon.

(PICTURED ABOVE: LeighAnn Hetrick digs in at the playe for Redbank Valley in a win over Brookville/photo by Madison McFarland)

The Bulldogs erupted for three runs in the top of the third to break a scoreless deadlock.

Sam Evans stole home to give Redbank a 1-0 lead, then Hetrick singled home Taylor Ripple and later scored on a single by Paytin Polka.

Redbank extended its lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth on a fielder’s choice groundout by Abby Young that scored Mackenzie Foringer.

Brookville cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame when Alexee Mays singled home Aubre Ebie to make it 4-1. A throwing error led to the second run scoring.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead back to four with two runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI triple by Josie Neiswonger and a run-scoring single by Ripple.

Brookville, though, made one last charge.

The Raiders scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, but the Foringer set Brookville down in order in the seventh to preserve the win.

Foringer gave up five runs – four earned – on seven hits in seven innings. She struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Alyssa Tollini got the loss, striking out eight in seven innings of work.

Mays had two hits for the Raiders, including a triple.

MONITEAU 15, A-C VALLEY 5 – Emma Covert homered and picked up the win in the circle for the Warriors.

Taylor Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double, and Mariska Shunk also had a pair of hits for Moniteau (4-6).

Grace Thurner drove in three runs, and Megan Wise knocked in a pair for the Warriors.

Avah Burke and Meah Ielase each had two RBIs for A-C Valley.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 9, CLARION-LIMESTONE 8 – The Crusaders scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Lions.

Caitlin Vollmer drove in the winning run with a single.

Clarion-Limestone led 5-0 before ECC stormed ahead to take a 7-5 lead.

The Lions pulled ahead 8-7 in the sixth.

Abby Himes doubled, singled, and drove in four runs for C-L. Kendall Dunn also had a pair of hits.

FOREST 12, ROCKY GROVE 1 – Madison McFarland tripled, doubled, and also had two singles as part of a 4-for-4 day as the Fires rolled.

Alexis Oswald also had a big day with three hits, including a double. Emma McFarland also went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Izzy Flick earned the win.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 17, CLARION 5 – Brooke Young homered, doubled, and drove in four runs as part of a 4-for-4 day for the Chucks.

Noel Anthony doubled for the Bobcats.

BASEBALL

Breckin Minich went 3-for-4 and Tate Minich doubled, singled, and drove in three as Redbank Valley downed A-C Valley/Union, 12-2.

The Bulldogs broke open a 1-1 game with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, keyed by a three-run double by Tate Minich.

Tyler Hetrick also had a pair of hits, Ty Carrier and Owen Clouse doubled, and Mason Clouse tripled for Redbank.

Cam Wagner picked up the win, going six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out nine.

Ryan Cooper went 3-for-3 with a double for A-C Valley/Union.

TRACK AND FIELD



(Luke Cramer and Ashley Fox, both of Karns City, each won the javelin events at the Mars Invitational)

Ashley Fox and Luke Cramer swept the javelin for Karns City at the Mars Invitational Friday night.

Fox, a senior, threw a personal best of 121 feet while Cramer, a sophomore, uncorked a throw of 154-10.

The girls’ javelin had a decided District 9 flavor with three of the top eight hailing from the district.

Mary Grusky of Punxsutawney was second with a throw of 117-7. Fox’s teammate, Nicole Taylor, was fourth at 96-11.

Punxsutawney’s Rebekah Miller won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet. Lauren Stroka, of DuBois, came in first in the triple jump at 37-6.5.

The Mars Invitational features some of the best athletes from District 7, including big schools like North Hills, Pine-Richland, and Seneca Valley.

