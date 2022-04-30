A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 2am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 65. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 51. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Showers likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

