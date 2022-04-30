Beulah Mae Ferringer Krepp, 84, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Born on June 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Josephine (Lawson) Ferringer.

Beulah married the love of her life, Ralph J. Krepp on October 14, 1955. Ralph preceded her in death on February 28, 2007 leaving a void her in heart and life.

She was an avid reader and was especially fond of romance novels.

She enjoyed gardening, taking country drives, her beloved dog, Molly, spending time with her family, and everyone enjoyed feasting on her wonderful cooking.

Beulah was a devoted wife, homemaker, and always supported her husband, Ralph in all his endeavors.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her sister, Jolene Miller of Union City; her brother, Bob Ferringer, Sr. of Butler, Pa; her several nieces, nephews, and cousins; her cousin and close friend, Jan Shawgo of Franklin; and her close friend and neighbor, Dee Lofink.

As per the family’s wishes, services will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Beulah will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Beulah’s memory to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Beulah’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

