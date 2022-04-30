Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Brown Sugar-Mustard Chicken

It’s grill season!

Ingredients

1/2 cup yellow or Dijon mustard

1/3 cup packed brown sugar



1/2 teaspoon ground allspice1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

Directions

-In a large bowl, mix mustard, brown sugar, allspice, and pepper flakes. Remove 1/4 cup mixture for serving. Add chicken to the remaining mixture; toss to coat.

-Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat 6-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 170°. Serve with reserved mustard mixture.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.