CU Wrestling: Four Golden Eagles Honored as NWCA Scholar All-Americans

Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

51853519271_e7842dc27b_oMANHEIM, Pa. – The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced the full slate of the 2021-22 Scholar All-America Team and Individual honorees for Division I on Friday, April 29.

Among the 289 individuals honored were four members of the Golden Eagle wrestling team, three of whom were recognized as Academic All-MAC selections earlier this week.

“On behalf of the NWCA Board of Directors, It is my honor to recognize these exceptional athletes and teams,” NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer said. “Wrestling takes much focus and sacrifice, and we are proud to honor these wrestlers for their obvious commitment to their academic pursuits!”

An award that recognizes performance on the mat in conjunction with achievement in the classroom, four Golden Eagle wrestlers made the cut NWCA Scholar All-America individual honors. Ty BagolyWill Feldkamp and Alex Blake were all honored for the second time this week, after earning Academic All-MAC honors on Tuesday, while Joey Fischer was recognized by the NWCA for the first time in his career.


