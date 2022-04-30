Featured Local Job: Principal at Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for Principal.

K-12 PA principal certification is required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, cert., current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application and five recommendation letters, dated within the last year to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent



Union School District,354 Baker Street, Suite 2Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will begin on Friday, May 20, 2022, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.