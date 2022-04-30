 

Featured Local Job: Principal at Union School District

Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Union School District is accepting applications for Principal.

K-12 PA principal certification is required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, cert., current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application and five recommendation letters, dated within the last year to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent

Union School District,
354 Baker Street, Suite 2
Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will begin on Friday, May 20, 2022, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE


