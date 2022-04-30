Mock DUI Crash Gives Clarion Students an Up Close Look at the Dangers of Drunk Driving

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School’s Youth Council Committee held a mock DUI crash at the school on Thursday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

The wheels were put in motion for the orchestrated event after the committee approached school administration and their advisor, Mrs. Angela Magagnotti, with concerns about automobile accidents due to distracted driving, impaired drivers, and poor road conditions.

The mock DUI crash featured student actors and emergency responders from Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Borough Police Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion County Sheriff’s office, and the Clarion County Coroner’s office.



(Video by Ron Wilshire)

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, who was on the “scene” along with Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier, emphasized the importance of mock DUI crashes.

“This event is beneficial because the students need to see for themselves the ultimate and unfortunate cost of drinking and driving,” said Shingledecker. “I hope all of the students have a safe and fun prom night.”

The students also listened to an alcohol awareness presentation by Sergeant Shawn Fischer of the Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

The mock DUI crash was open to students in grades 10 through 12 and faculty only.

Clarion Area High School Principal Natalie Miller-Martini said parents had the opportunity to opt their children out of the event.

“While we believe this is a valuable experience for all of our students to help make healthy decisions, especially with the prom being held on May 14th, we also realize that, for some of our students, this might hit too close to home.” said Miller-Martini. “Some may have lost friends or family members in similar incidents and the experiences we have scheduled may only bring back those unfortunate memories.”

