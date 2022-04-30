 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Nancy Leigh Micks

Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Nancy Leigh Micks, age 74 of Polk, PA died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Polk Center.

Born on March 31, 1948 in Jamestown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John C. and Dorothy (Dickson) Micks.

Nancy is survived by one brother (John Micks and his wife Nancy J. of DuBois, PA) and one sister (Barbara Toccafondi and her husband Rolando of Newark, DE).

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Rumbarger Cemetery Historical Preservation, PO Box 264, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.