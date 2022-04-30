Nancy Leigh Micks, age 74 of Polk, PA died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Polk Center.

Born on March 31, 1948 in Jamestown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John C. and Dorothy (Dickson) Micks.

Nancy is survived by one brother (John Micks and his wife Nancy J. of DuBois, PA) and one sister (Barbara Toccafondi and her husband Rolando of Newark, DE).

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Rumbarger Cemetery Historical Preservation, PO Box 264, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

