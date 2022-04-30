Police: Clearfield Man Behind Bars, Facing 162 Charges Following High-Speed Pursuit

HOUTZDALE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield man is facing a laundry list of charges following a high-speed pursuit which spanned over 40 miles on Tuesday, April 26.

According to court documents, Clearfield-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Ronald Scott Timko in Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass’ office on Wednesday, April 27.

According to a criminal complaint, state police were alerted that Lawrence Township Police Department was in a high-speed pursuit in the area of Elizabeth Street and Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, April 26, around 8:40 p.m.

As the chase headed into the jurisdiction of PSP Clearfield, state troopers took the lead and Lawrence Township police ended their pursuit. State police followed the red and white Honda Street Bike, later identified as Ronald Timko, and determined that the license plate on the motorcycle was not the correct plate for this vehicle, the complaint states.

The motorcycle continued to do loops down the side streets in Houtzdale Borough and then continued south on State Route 153 for approximately five miles. With the help of Lawrence Township Police, state troopers were able to positively identify Timko, the complaint indicates.

Timko made a right-hand turn onto State Route 53, and then a left onto Sterling Avenue, continuing back into Houtzdale Borough for several more loops on side streets. Timko then continued north onto State Route 153, and subsequently, Parsonville Road. During this time, Timko continued to travel recklessly at a high rate of speed, the complaint notes.

Timko then traveled onto Ashland Road, and then a right onto Drane Highway. After a few miles, police could not see the motorcycle, and the pursuit was ended. Police continued on Drane Highway, and subsequently into Wallaceton to locate the vehicle. At the intersection of Reed Street and Clearfield Street, police located the motorcycle lying on its side in the middle of the roadway. An extensive search of the area was conducted, and Timko’s helmet was located in a nearby wooded area, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, while searching the area, a vehicle was driving nearby, acting suspiciously. A trooper was able to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, and Timko was in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Timko was verbally and physically resistant and refused to follow commands. A struggle ensued and he was taken into custody, the complaint indicates.

During a search of Timko’s person, a cylinder containing methamphetamines was located, as well as “riding gloves.” Timko also had obvious injuries, indicative of that of someone who was in a motorcycle crash, the complaint notes.

During this encounter, Timko was obviously under the influence of a controlled substance, including dilated pupils, red eyes, and being physically combative, the complaint states.

Troopers responded to a residence on Wilson Street, Wallaceton, where a witness stated that Timko went to the residence after the crash occurred and changed his clothes because he said he was cold. The witness provided police with the clothes Timko had taken off, which were worn during the pursuit and crash, the complaint indicates.

Timko was arraigned at 9:27 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph M. Morris on the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – First Offense, Misdemeanor

– Reckless Driving, Summary (20 counts)

– Careless Driving, Summary (20 counts)

– Disregard Traffic Lane – Single, Summary (20 counts)

– Failure to Keep Right, Summary (20 counts)

– Failure to Signal, Summary (18 counts)

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary (20 counts)

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary (9 counts)

– Failure to Stop at Red Signal, Summary (two counts)

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary (20 counts)

– Pass Left Unsafe, Summary (two counts)

– Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle/Prop, Misdemeanor 3

– Abandoning Vehicle on Highway, Summary

– Driving While Operating Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary

– Driving Without a License, Summary

– Display Plate Card In Improper Vehicle

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. on Clearfield County Central Court with Judge Morris presiding.

