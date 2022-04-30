 

SPONSORED: Cousin Basils to Host Saturday Night Music by ‘The Keep It Downs’; Weekend Food Specials!

Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

keep-it-downsCLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – There will be live music at Cousin Basils tonight, Saturday April 30, provided by “The Keep It Downs.”

The event will run from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

There is no cover charge, and individuals must be 21+ to attend.

Cousin Basils is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction, in Clarington, Pa.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Weekend Specials: Prime Rib Saturday, Sunday Stuffed Pork Chop or Turkey Dinner!

Unwind this weekend in the peaceful atmosphere at Cousin Basils located at the threshold of Cook Forest for one of their weekend specials – Saturday Prime Rib, Sunday Stuffed Pork Chop or Turkey Dinner, or order from their fine dining menu. AND – save room for dessert!

Saturday’s Special: Prime Rib

– 12 oz. Prime Rib, seared to your favorite temperature; served with a choice of one side and a side salad.

Sunday’s Special: Stuffed Pork Chop or Turkey Dinner

– Served with one side and choice of Cole Slaw, Side Salad, or Applesauce.

(Pictured below: New dessert – Cody’s Peach Crisp with Peach Icing.)

Cousin Basils is open seven days a week. Their hours are as follows:

– Sunday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.


