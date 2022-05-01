A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 61. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

