All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Clair ‘Bub’ McCall
Clair “Bub” McCall served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Clair B. “Bub” McCall
Born: December 26, 1931
Died: March 28, 2022
Hometown: Monroe Township, Pa. and Allison Park, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
“Bub” was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He was laid to rest in the Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery in Gibsonia, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
