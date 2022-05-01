Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kettle Corn

Who doesn’t love a little kettle corn?!

Ingredients

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1/4 cup sugar



3 tablespoons canola oil2 to 3 tablespoons butter, melted1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

-In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook popcorn, sugar, and oil until oil begins to sizzle. Cover and shake until popcorn stops popping, 3-4 minutes.

-Transfer to a large bowl. Drizzle with butter. Add salt; toss to coat.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

