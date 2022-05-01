 

Clarion-Limestone Announces 2022 Prom Court

Sunday, May 1, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

Prom Court 2022 aSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School has announced its 2022 prom court.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Top row: Celia Shaffer and Christian Sarvey; 2nd row: Alex Painter and Felicia White; 3rd row: Ryan Hummell and Ava Boyer; 4th row: Sarah Bottaro and Jordan Hesdon; and 5th row: Rylie Klingensmith and Kendall Dunn.)

The students were elected by their junior classmates.

C-L’s prom will be held on Friday, May 6.

The promenade will begin at 5:00 p.m. followed by the crowning at the C-L High School Auditorium.

The prom will begin at 7:00 p.m. at The Haskell House in Clarion.

Its theme is Wild, Wild West.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

