Clarion-Limestone Announces 2022 Prom Court

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School has announced its 2022 prom court.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Top row: Celia Shaffer and Christian Sarvey; 2nd row: Alex Painter and Felicia White; 3rd row: Ryan Hummell and Ava Boyer; 4th row: Sarah Bottaro and Jordan Hesdon; and 5th row: Rylie Klingensmith and Kendall Dunn.)

The students were elected by their junior classmates.

C-L’s prom will be held on Friday, May 6.

The promenade will begin at 5:00 p.m. followed by the crowning at the C-L High School Auditorium.

The prom will begin at 7:00 p.m. at The Haskell House in Clarion.

Its theme is Wild, Wild West.

