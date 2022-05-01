CU Track & Field: Big Field Performances Highlight Day at Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – A number of field athletes recorded top-five marks in program history, highlighting Clarion’s day at the Paul Kaiser Classic hosted by Shippensburg.

In the Shot Put, Shelly Jones and Emma Pesicka both went off for top-10 performances. Jones recorded a toss of 12.34m, while Pesicka threw the implement 11.47m. The latter was just shy of the PSAC qualifying mark. The duo did the same in the Discus, with Jones taking seventh with a mark of 39.01m and Pesicka eighth with a distance of 37.70m. Jones’ throw, in particular, pushed her past Liz Eury’s mark of 38.94 set in 2002, giving Jones fifth place on the program’s all-time performance list. Autumn Pettinato hit a PSAC qualifying mark in the Javelin, throwing the javelin 36.37m.

In the jumps, Uncapher took 12th in the Long Jump with a mark of 5.03m. Uncapher and Sadie Leisinger also tied in the High Jump, with the pair both clearing the bar at 1.56m to take seventh and eighth, respectively. Delaney Beard hit a season-best mark in the Triple Jump with a mark of 11.33m, placing third overall in the field. That also cracked the top-five in program history, edging out Jo Buck’s 11.32m mark set in 1990 for fifth-place overall.

Elsewhere in the field, Emily Pleslusky went off for a PR in the Pole Vault, clearing the bar in 2.93m. That represented the fifth-best mark in the event in program history, putting her over Elissa Till’s mark of 2.90m set back in 2001.

In the mid-distance events, Gabby Kutchma and Mackenzie Carver recorded impressive finishes in the 1500m, with the pair both coming in the top-eight in the field of 40 athletes. Kutchma was the top finisher of the two, hitting a PSAC qualifying mark of 4:55.25 for her best time of the season in the event. Carver, meanwhile, also hit the standard with a time of 4:58.16. Abby Sullivan recorded Clarion’s best time of the year in the 3000m, finishing in 10:15.31 to take sixth place in the field.

The long distance events were highlighted by Haley Schaller , who finished the 10,000m in third place with her best time of the season. The senior crossed the line in 40:12.71, representing yet another PSAC qualifying mark and standing atop the team’s season performance list in the event. Allison Farson placed eighth in the 5000m with a time of 19:40.46.

Elsewhere, Jenna Uncapher qualified for the finals of the 100H with her best time of the year, crossing the line in 15.87 to reach the final field in the event. She followed that up with a time of 15.91, taking eighth place overall in the field. Her time in the prelim came in just a shade under the mark for PSAC qualification, beating the standard of 15.90.

In the relays, the 4x100m Relay team of Delaney Beard , Antonia Fenice , Emily Lodge and Emily Pleslusky took sixth in the event with a time of 50.96.

