Minivan Jumps Railroad Tracks, Goes Airborne into House; 8-Year-Old Passenger Seriously Injured

Sunday, May 1, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Stat MedEvacCHICORA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a minivan jumped railroad tracks in Chicora Borough then went airborne into a house seriously injuring an eight-year-old passenger on Friday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened around 4:32 p.m. on Friday, April 29, on West Slippery Rock Street, in Chicora Borough, Butler County, involving 29-year-old Destiny L. Gray, of Gibsonia.

Police say Gray was traveling east on West Slippery Rock Street in a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan traveling at a high rate of speed. The minivan traveled across the train tracks on West Slippery Rock Street and went airborne and then landed on the roadway. Gray lost control of the vehicle, and it continued east on West Slippery Rock Street, exited the south side of the roadway, and struck a house. It then rolled onto its side prior to coming to a final rest against a pole.

East Butler Volunteer Fire Department transported Gray to Butler Memorial Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

STAT MedEvac transported a third-row passenger, an eight-year-old female, of Gibsonia, to Children’s Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Three other passengers – 20-year-old Logan A. Weckerly, of North Washington, a 16-year-old female, of Butler, and a 17-year-old female, of Eau Claire – suffered possible injuries but refused transport.

None of the occupants were using seat belts, according to police.

Gray was charged with reckless driving, police say.

The minivan sustained disabling damage.

Chicora Volunteer Fire Department and East Butler Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene, according to police.


