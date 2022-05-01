Redbank Valley Freshman Mylee Harmon Snaps Two School Records at City of Hermitage Track and Field Invitational



HERMITAGE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Mylee Harmon had been waiting all season for a day like Saturday.

Sunny skies. Warm weather. Top competition.

The Redbank Valley freshman felt all the ingredients were in place for a memorable afternoon at the City of Hermitage Track and Field Invitational at Hickory High School.

It certainly was.

(Photo by Madison McFarland.)

Harmon, who had run in just one junior high track meet before this season, broke school records in both the 200-meter dash and 400-meter run, winning gold medals in both events.

“My jaw dropped,” Harmon said.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Harmon broke the 400 first, finishing with a time of 1 minute, .24 seconds. Ondrea Young of Sharon was second at 1:01.90.

About 30 minutes later, Harmon got on the blocks in the 200 and sprinted to a record-setting time of 26.43 seconds to claim first in that event as well.

Audrey Kura, of Slippery Rock High, was a half-second behind her across the finish line.

Two records a half-hour apart — Harmon said when she realized she had snapped another school mark, she was dumbfounded.

“I was shocked,” Harmon said, chuckling. “I was really in shock the second time.

“There were a lot of girls today who pushed me to run faster,” Harmon added. “I knew I was close to the records. I just needed some girls to push me.”

If Harmon had one regret, it was not being able to crack one minute in the 400.

She’s been inching closer all season and hopes she will break through in the coming meets.

“That’s been a big goal of mine,” Harmon said. “I think I can get it.

Harmon, though, was more than satisfied with having her name etched in the Redbank Valley record book in two events so early in her career.

Not bad for someone who had very little track and field experience coming into high school.

Harmon is a gifted athlete, and she showed that on the basketball court this winter for the Bulldogs. She was a difference-maker for Redbank on the way to a District 9 Class 3A title.

The guard showcased some of that speed and quickness – her calling card swooping in to get steals and jumping into passing lanes to get easy layups.

Harmon averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

She was confident she could make an impact as a freshman on the basketball court. On the track this spring? Well…the verdict was still out until recently.

“I didn’t really know what to expect because I had only one junior high meet,” Harmon said. “At the beginning of the year, I didn’t think I could break records. But, as the year went on, I got more confident, and I started thinking, ‘You know, wow, I can actually do this.’”

Harmon also does the high jump and cleared 5 feet, 1 inch at a meet. She topped out at 4-11 Saturday in at Hornet Stadium to place fifth.

She admits she’s still very raw, but feels like she can make big strides — and perhaps chase a school record in that event, as well, this season.

“Oh, yeah, I have a lot of work to do,” Harmon said, laughing. “My arch and snap aren’t the greatest, but that’ll come once I keep working. That’s definitely one of my focal points.”

Harmon also feels like she is still scratching the surface of what she can do in the 200 and the 400.

In the 400, she didn’t use a block until recently. That has helped her get off to more explosive starts.

She also had to deal with the mental aspect of the 400, which is widely regarded as one of the most challenging events because of its taxing nature on runners. It’s not a sprint, per se, but it’s not a distance event, either.

“You sprint for an entire lap around the track,” Harmon said. “That’s tough.”

At about 300 meters, she feels it. Her lungs burn. Her legs balk. She just wants it to be over.

“I just focus on the finish line and know that once I cross it, I’m done,” she said, chuckling. “I figure I might as well put my all into it.”

Harmon hopes to put her all into snapping her own records again.

And again.

And again.

“It feels amazing, especially since I’m a freshman,” she said. “It feels really good. I feel like it’s a good start to my career and hopefully, as I keep getting better, I can keep breaking my own records.”

CRAMER WINS AGAIN

After winning the javelin at the Mars Invitational on Friday, Karns City sophomore Luke Cramer was at it again on Saturday in Hermitage, throwing 158 feet, 9 inches to edge Mangus Lloyd, of General McLane, for first place.

Wyatt Lucas, of Brookville, was third with a throw of 154-11 as the top four performers all threw farther than 154 feet.

PETE CONQUERS HURDLES

Brookville senior Ian Pete won the 300-meter hurdles at Hermitage with a time of 40.34 seconds, edging Logan Anderson, of General McLane.

Pete’s time is in the Top 25 in the state in any classification.

DANIELS CLAIMS HIGH JUMP

Moniteau senior Cody Daniels continued his strong season with another gold medal around his neck, this one coming on the strength of a 6-foot-3 effort in the high jump to win the event in Hermitage.

Jace Wells, of General McLane, and Logan Frazao, of Fairview, also cleared 6-3, but Daniels had fewer misses to win.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.