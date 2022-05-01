Remake Learning Days Across America Designed to Inspire Community Engagement

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kelsi Boyles, an education program specialist at RIU6, recently informed Clarion Rotary Club members about the family-friendly festival of learning: Remake Learning Days Across America.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Rotarian Crystal Jewell and Kelsi Boyles, Riverview Intermediate Unit #6.)

Remake Learning Days Across America is a celebration of innovative learning.

As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America returns to the area and 16 other regions across the country with events designed to inspire active learning.

“During Remake Learning Days, we get to highlight innovation and become a connected community, helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a lifelong passion and a possible career path for our youth,” Boyles explained.

“With over 60 events across Northwestern PA and many virtual events across the nation, families with kids of all ages can easily find hands-on learning activities. Plus, kids can also earn a career-ready PA badge from the PA Department of Education at select events. Take time to explore, wonder, and learn together.”

Now through May 23, regions around the country are hosting the nation’s biggest family-friendly festival of learning. With more than 1,000 events, Remake Learning Days has something for everyone to explore, including Art, Science, Technology, Outdoor Learning, Youth Voice, and Professional Development for Educators.

Leading up to the May 12 Pennsylvania kick-off, families with children ages four to 10, please join the Community Learning Workshop for a Cinco de Mayo STEAM Party:

5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, Cinco de Mayo STEAM Party; pre-registration is required.

To register for Cinco de Mayo STEAM Party, click here.

For more information and a complete schedule of Remake Learning Days, visit remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa.

Local participants include the following:

• Adventure Club

• School of Education

• Students Educating Young Children

• Community Learning Workshop

• Clarion YMCA and Riverview IU6

• Clarion Farmers Market

• A-C Valley School District

• Coop Public Art Studio

• Pine Springs Pottery

• The Watershed Journal

• Quiet Creek Herb Farm and School

• WQED/WPSU/WQLM Family Nights

Tina M. Horner, Director of Communications/Clarion University, contributed to this article.

