A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. High near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

