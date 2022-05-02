Alice May Fulton, age 80 of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Allegheny Health Network-Wexford Hospital.

Born March 21, 1942, in St. Petersburg, she was a daughter of the late Raymond H. Perkins and Annie D. Black Perkins and was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School and Clarion State College.

She married Larry K. Fulton on December 4, 1992, and he survives.

Alice worked as a secretary in the district magistrate office in Knox and as a bookkeeper for Charles Tool and Fulton Forest Products.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clarion and worked in the soup and prayer blanket missions.

Alice enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing and singing and was an avid crossword puzzler.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; four daughters: Lisa J. Wimer of Pittsburgh, Laurel A. (Mack) West of Cranberry, Lynnette S. (Kevin) Burns of Bethlehem and Elisa (Michael) Castellitto of Phoenix, Maryland.

Alice is also survived by five grandchildren: Braden Wimer, Hayley Hackett, Christian Burns, Grace Burns and Crosby Castellitto.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Bertie Green and husband, Jack, and Sally Chase and husband, Albert, and four brothers: Raymond Perkins and wife, Donna; Henry Perkins and wife, Mae; Toby Perkins and wife, Jean, and Sneeze Perkins and wife, Evelyn.

Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Clarion, 649 Main Street, Clarion.

Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, in the church, with Pastor Jason Hunter officiating.

Interment will take place in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Alice May Fulton to a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Alice’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

