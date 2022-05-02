 

Arlene M. Welms

Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-X9HLgFdIqnz2GrArlene M. Welms, 77, of Oil City, PA., passed away April 30, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House.

Born Sept. 10, 1944 in Oil City, PA., She was the daughter of Casimir and Jane Stasiak Kon.

Arlene attended Assumption School and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on July 9, 1966 to John G. Welms and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2015.

A homemaker, Arlene had worked for the Telephone Co.

She was a member of the former Assumption B.V.M. Church.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating and fishing and loved animals.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com


