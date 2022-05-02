 

Arnold L. “Jake” Mays

Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GLChzs4WNNArnold L. “Jake” Mays, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.

Born August 21, 1942, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Arnold W. and Mayta Prichard Mays.

On May 5, 1962, he married his childhood sweetheart Laura M. Shontz, who preceded him in death on September 15, 2020.

Jake worked at Quaker State as a building maintenance supervisor for over 25 years until he retired.

After his Quaker State retirement, he held a few various jobs, including maintenance at the Cranberry Mall.

Jake loved to golf with his friends, and he was an avid bowler.

He was a member of many Quaker State bowling leagues.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a huge Cleveland Brown fan.

He enjoyed reading an old western, murder mystery, and anything about oil history, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Cammie Stralko and her husband David of Oil City, and Laura Fonner and her husband Jerry of Dallas, WV; three grandchildren, Dustin Koziara and his wife Natalie, Cassi Davis and her husband Harley, and Paige Darr and her husband Brandon; and five great grandchildren, Jadon Davis, Landen Davis, Annabel Davis, Easton Darr, and Maddox Darr.

In addition, two sisters survive, Rita Orsino and her husband Jim of Oil City, and Linda Miller and her husband William of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Laura M. Mays, two sisters, Kathleen Dasher and Janet Haniwalt, an infant brother and an infant sister, and a great granddaughter Elliana Darr.

Visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 4, from 11 am to 1 pm where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm with his nephew William Shontz officiating.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

