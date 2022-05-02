 

Carol L. Harris

Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-mv27xV5eq7O8iCarol L. Harris, 75, of Oil City, PA., passed away Friday April 29, 2022 at Sugarcreek Station.

Born July 18, 1946 in Chicago, IL., she was the daughter of the late Edward & Dorothy Hayworth Kelly.

Carol graduated from high school in Chicago.

A homemaker, she enjoyed doing crafts, and was previously active in the League of Women Voters.

She was married on Oct. 7, 1967 to Eugene D. Harris and he survives.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by three children.

Christopher Harris & his wife Beth of Hershey, Edward Harris of Oil City, Kelly Harris of Franklin.

She is also survived by 5 grandchildren Clair, Abigail, Max, Tanner and Hannah, and a great granddaughter Avery.

Friends will be received from 2:00P.M.-4:00P.M. Sunday May 8 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences to the family may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


