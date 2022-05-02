Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Patron
Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Patron.
Patron is a short-haired Tuxedo and domestic male kitten.
He is house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.
According to Clarion Paws, he is affectionate, gentle, and quiet.
He would be good in a home with other cats and children.
For more information on Patron, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, follow this link: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/pa/shippenville/clarion-paws-pa653/
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.