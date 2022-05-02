Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Potato Soup

The whole family will enjoy the wonderful flavor of smoked sausage!

Ingredients

1/2 pound smoked kielbasa, diced

6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed



2 cups frozen corn1-1/2 cups chicken broth1 celery rib, sliced1/4 cup sliced carrot1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1-1/2 cups whole milk2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley

Directions

-In a large saucepan, cook kielbasa over medium heat until lightly browned, about 5 minutes; drain and set aside. In the same pan, combine the potatoes, corn, broth, celery, carrot and seasonings. Bring to a boil.

-Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the milk, cheese, parsley and sausage. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted and soup is heated through, about 5 minutes.

