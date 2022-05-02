Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Munhall, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022, with some of his family by his side.

He was born on September 14, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA and was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Adelene (Scott) Boehme.

Dan served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1969, with the 11th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Platoon “A” Company.

On October 31, 1970, in Pittsburgh PA, he married Lynne A. (Churchfield) Boehme, who survives.

Dan was a loving and devoted father to Daniel Jr. (Bonnie) of Munhall, PA and Isaac Sr. (Penny) of Tionesta, PA.

He was a loving and caring Pap to many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Dan was also a member and Past Master of Omni Masonic Lodge #582 and Munhall Volunteer Fire Company #1.

Dan was a boisterous, big hearted man, who deeply loved his family and friends.

He loved being outside. He hunted when he could and enjoyed shooting at the range in his free time.

When Dan walked into a room, he made sure everyone knew he was there.

His booming laugh and child-like smile filled the room.

Dan will be deeply, deeply missed by many.

As per his wishes there will be no public visitation.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

