Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel

Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sE72O43oTPYcJVDoris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 2:27 AM, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her residence.

The daughter of Dorothy DeWoody Kunkel, she was born in Franklin on August 11, 1933. She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Mrs. Hufnagel was a mother and homemaker. Her first jobs included being a salesclerk at Woolworth’s followed by an office position at Amalie Refinery.

In addition, she worked for 14 years in the speech and hearing department at Polk Center.

She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church in Rocky Grove.

She was also an affiliate member of the Estero Methodist Church in Estero, Florida.

On December 3, 1975 she married Donald L. Adams who died May 30, 2003.

On February 26, 2005 she married Robert Hufnagel who survives.

Surviving are a daughter Brenda Horner (Fort Myers, FL), stepdaughter Julie (Stephen) Leskoske (Irmo, SC), stepson Jeff (Daneen) Hufnagel (Franklin), stepson Larry (Sue) Adams (Utica), daughter-in-law Doris Adams (Polk); grandchildren: Holly (Randy) Horner (Tallahassee, FL), Jason (Steffanie) Adams (Polk), Julie (Kerry) Irons (Franklin), Jessica (Terry) Doyle (Utica), Tammie Safron (Stoneboro), Dawn Kriek, Robbie Kriek (Franklin), Kristin Leskoske (Phoenix, AZ), Olivia Leskoske (Myrtle Beach, SC), Adam Hufnagel (Seneca), Austin Hufnagel (Raleigh, NC), Jensen Hufnagel (Hanover, PA), Noah Hufnagel (Cranberry), as well as several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepson, Gerald Adams.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral chapel with Reverend Mark Blair.

Interment will follow at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


