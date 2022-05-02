Featured Local Job: Class A CDL Drivers

Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno, currently has openings for Class A CDL Drivers.

Are you interested in a career worth $90,000/yr?

At Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno, that is what their Class A CDL Drivers average. KTC wants you to be successful and enjoy most weekends at home.

“Your Success is Our Success!!”

KTC has a generous benefits and vacation package to ensure an optimal work-life balance.

Choose KTC for your Lifelong Career.

Apply online at:

KLAPECTRUCKING.COM

or Call 888-8-KLAPEC.





Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.