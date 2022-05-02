Featured Local Job: Multiple Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital
Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 12:05 PM
Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Download this PDF for a full description of each position.
- Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4- Full-Time
- Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –2 Full-Time
- Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full-Time
- LPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time
- Radiology Tech –Per-Diem
- Housekeeping Aide –1 Per-Diem
- LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per-Diem
- Medical Technologist – 2-Full-Time
- Dietary Aide – 2- Full-Time
- Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time
- Ultrasound Tech –1 Full-Time 1—Per-Diem
- CT Technologist – 2 Full Time
- EMT– 2- Full-Time
- Nurse Extern – Per-Diem
- Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2- Full-Time
- ED Unit Secretary or ED Technician – Full-Time
- Care Transition Navigator – Full-Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – 2- Full-Time
- Medical Records Coder – Full-Time
- Healthworks LPN – Full-Time
- Nursing Supervisor – Per-Diem
- Maintenance Supervisor- Full time
- Radiology Tech – Part-Time
- Utilization Review Case Manager –Part- Time
- Medical Social Worker, MSW – Part-Time
- Wound Care Secretary/Aide- Full Time
Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]
