Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

  • Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time
  • Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4- Full-Time
  • Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –2 Full-Time
  • Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem
  • Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full-Time
  • LPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem
  • Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time
  • Radiology Tech –Per-Diem
  • Housekeeping Aide –1 Per-Diem
  • LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per-Diem
  • Medical Technologist – 2-Full-Time
  • Dietary Aide – 2- Full-Time
  • Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time
  • Ultrasound Tech –1 Full-Time 1—Per-Diem
  • CT Technologist – 2 Full Time
  • EMT– 2- Full-Time
  • Nurse Extern – Per-Diem
  • Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2- Full-Time
  • ED Unit Secretary or ED Technician – Full-Time
  • Care Transition Navigator – Full-Time
  • Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – 2- Full-Time
  • Medical Records Coder – Full-Time
  • Healthworks LPN – Full-Time
  • Nursing Supervisor – Per-Diem
  • Maintenance Supervisor- Full time
  • Radiology Tech – Part-Time
  • Utilization Review Case Manager –Part- Time
  • Medical Social Worker, MSW – Part-Time
  • Wound Care Secretary/Aide- Full Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]


