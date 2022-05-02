Gene Jesse Martz, 76, of Mayport (Ringgold), died on Friday morning, April 29, 2022, as the result of a horse-riding accident.

Born on November 12, 1945, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Frank W. and Geraldine A. (Burns) Martz.

Gene was married on February 14, 1997, to Janice H. (Shreckengost) Martz and she preceded him in death on October 19, 2021.

Gene, a farmer his entire life, was one of the owners and operators of Skyline Dairy.

He enjoyed all aspects of being outdoors.

Riding horse with family and friends was one of his favorites, another being hunting with longtime friends, Eugene Mauk and Donnie Martz.

He is survived by two children, Lisa Haag-Smith and her husband, Tony of Punxsutawney and Kevin Martz and his wife, Danielle of Yakima, Washington, a stepson, Brenton Henry and his wife, Patricia of New Bethlehem, seven grandchildren, Wyatt Martz, Meghan Martz, Jesse Haag and his wife, Kaeley, Cory Haag, Belle Henry, Dillon Henry, and Zoe Henry, two great grandchildren, Lillian Haag and Rowan Martz, a sister, Gladys Shaffer of Ringgold, and a brother, Bill Martz and his wife, Betty of Ringgold.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Martz, Lois Snyder, and Martha Ames, a brother, Robert Martz, a son-in-law, Kenny Haag, and a stepson, Bryan Henry.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Henry officiating.

Interment will be in the St. James Cemetery in Ringgold.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.