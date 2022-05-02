Genevieve E. Hovis, 93, of Sugar Creek Station formerly of Kennerdell PA, went to her heavenly home April 29, 2022.

Genevieve was born May 8, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Ella Parton Deal.

She graduated high school from Karns City High School in 1945.

Genevieve was married to William “Jack” Hovis on July 5, 1949, after he returned from the service and proudly served his country. Jack passed away December 31, 1980.

Genevieve was a devoted housewife and mother.

She was a member of the Bell Memorial Wesleyan Methodist in Boyers but the past five years due to health issues had been attending Franklin Wesleyan Church.

Genevieve loved to cook a great meal for her family to enjoy.

She also was an avid reader as well.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her son Robert W. Hovis and his wife Martha of Emlenton and her daughter Shirley J. Frado and her husband Frederick of Kennerdell. Her only surviving sibling her sister Grace Campbell of Transfer. Her grandchildren Michael Hovis and his wife Casey and their children Caleb, Jake & Ava; Justin and Liz Hovis and their children Emmaline & Lydia; Kimberly Frado Myers and her husband Philip and daughter Rachel; Heather Frado Patterson and her husband Dave and their children Daniel, Dustin and Darcy; Heidi Frado Patterson and her children Marissa, Clayton, Brendan and Nicole.

Genevieve was welcomed into heaven by her parents, husband, her three brothers Clarence, Harold and Lester Deal, her sisters Eva Morrow, Pauline Bartow, Alice Helfrich and Edna Leonard.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 3-5 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 am with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1337 Buffalo Street, Franklin PA 16323.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be sent to the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church to the Expansion Fund or to the Bell Memorial Wesleyan Methodist Church in Boyers.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

