George E. Reed, 78, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

George was born on April 13, 1944, in Franklin to the late John W. and Mary M. (McNamara) Reed.

He married Joyce D. Dick on June 16, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

George was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He entered the service on June 13, 1963 and spent 1 year in Thailand.

He was honorably discharged on April 5, 1967, with the rank of Senior Airman.

He was formerly employed by CPT Foundry and retired from Polk Center.

George enjoyed reading, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, going for runs on his side by side (Ladybug), mowing grass, spending time with family, and helping with home improvement projects.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Titusville; 2 sons, James E. Reed and wife Leigh of Titusville, Robert E. Reed and wife Sheila of Titusville; 7 grandchildren, Robert E. Reed and wife Bambi of Titusville, Ryan C. Reed and wife Emily of Corry, Randi N. Reed of Titusville, Rachael A. Cheney and husband Andrew of Titusville, Victoria R. Wilkens and husband Hugh of Pittsburgh, Paxton L. Reed of Titusville, Madelynne D. Reed of Titusville; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Jean Robertson of Baltimore, MD, Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson of Franklin, Judy M. Thomas of Franklin, Margaret “Margy” Griffen and husband Paul of Franklin, Richard A. “Dick” Reed of Franklin, William T. “Mick” Reed and wife Lita of Franklin, Martha “Marti” Vidoni and husband James of Saint George, UT; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by family members, Charles D. Reed, Paul R. Reed, John W. “Jack” Reed and James S. Reed.

Per George’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and staff at Meadville Medical Center.

Psalm 30:5 Weeping may remain for a night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.

