Ina Edna “Eddie” Stricker, 85, of Emlenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Ina Edna was born on April 5, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama and raised and attended school near Biloxi in Jackson, Mississippi.

She was the daughter of the late Louis Webster Nicholson and Bessie Elizabeth Ward Nicholson.

Eddie was a devoted wife and mother and loved Jesus.

She gardened and stored up all that she could, her shelves were loaded with canned goods.

She was a great cook and kept her house always ready for company. And she received lots!

She could make a ‘silk purse from a sow’s ear’ when it came to decorating.

She also made custom cards and sent to her family and friends.

She loved flowers and was always willing to decorate her church both outside and in.

She was a choir member at New Zion E.C. Church, loved singing harmonies with any and all who would join.

She most especially enjoyed the company of her family.

Eddie was affectionately “Munner” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she adored.

In her earlier years, she was “Mom” to many of her children’s friends, who enjoyed spending hours at her home.

She had been employed for many years in the game room, spending countless hours with the ‘kids/teens’ at Wolfe’s Camping Resort near Knox.

In her later years she enjoyed word search puzzles and gluing puzzles her husband had put together.

Eddie is survived by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” Stricker, whom she married at Old Zion United Methodist Church in Emlenton on September 14, 1970.

Also surviving are three daughters, Gail S. Pipher and her husband, Jeff, of Parker, Terri B. Renfrew and her husband, Bob, of Emlenton, and Connie McGuirk and her husband, Terry, of Parker, and a son, Charles N. Busch of Eau Claire and his special friend, Tish Tokarski; eleven grandchildren, Jonas Webster Pipher and his wife, Holly, of St. Petersburg, Dustin W. Renfrew of Pensacola, FL, Lacy Lynn Perry and her husband, Ryan, of Fertigs, Jacob “Nick” McGuirk and his wife, Jenny, of Foxburg, Blayne H. McGuirk of Foxburg, Maryellen Lowry and her husband, Ben, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Elijah Nelson Busch and his wife, Anna, of Knox, Abigail Marie Hartwig and her husband, Lucas, of Knox, Aaron Michael Busch of Milton, OH, Forest Busch of Tennessee, and Leandra M. Harlow of New Vernon; 20 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Nita Marie Baumgarten of Tionesta, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip M. Busch, who passed away on June 3, 2007; her siblings, Louis Nicholson, Dorothy Lyle, Betty Jo Harris (Nicky), Shirley Walls, Lydia Phallan, Thomas Nicholson, and Gloria Smith, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and on Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lewis Bennett, her church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Zion Union Cemetery, Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International at Gideons.org or New Zion E.C. Church, 1195 Airport Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

